Allegiant Air is expanding its operations, and part of their growth will be offering round-trip flights to five destinations twice a week during the upcoming summer travel season to and from McGhee Tyson Airport.
To help Allegiant Air promote their new offerings, the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority Marketing and Public Relations Committee approved five resolutions awarding the airline promotional funds Wednesday afternoon.
The board unanimously voted to award four $20,000 advertising incentives for Allegiant’s four round-trip flights running May to November from McGhee Tyson Airport, 2055 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, to airports in Boston, Chicago, Houston and Austin,Texas. The board will also give $1 to Allegiant for every passenger flown on each of those flights.
If Allegiant cancels a program early, the airline will be required to reimburse the board for that initiative, said Jim Evans, MKAA vice president of marketing and air service development.
Airport staff was thrilled to see Boston as one of the destinations.
“Boston, this is a route we have been chasing for years and years and years,” Evans said to board members. “There’s never been non-stop service to Boston.”
The board also approved a $5,000 adverting incentive for Allegiant’s nonstop service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, that will run from June until August.
The Mrytle Beach flight is likely to only attract vacationers heading there from East Tennessee. The Myrtle Beach flight will be advertised as a quick, one-hour flight that provides an alternative to driving for eight- to nine-hours on the highway.
The other four flights are expected to attract travelers coming to and departing East Tennessee, but Evans expects Allegiant to advertise those flights more in the Alcoa area.
He added Allegiant will offer flights cheaper to these five destinations than any other carrier has before at McGhee Tyson. Evans estimated the round-trip flights could be offered for 60-80% less than other airlines.
From all the new flights, Evans said the airport’s revenue is expected to well outpace expenditures.
Evans added Allegiant’s expansion was rapid and its overall passenger load increased by 38% last year, which is millions gained in revenue, Evans said. Allegiant is starting to invest their revenue gained from the expansion to further its services offered at McGhee Tyson.
“This is a big deal for Knoxville,” Evans said. “Knoxville is one of their shining stars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.