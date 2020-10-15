Construction is underway for a new Airport Honda location developing near the intersection of North Wright Road and Alcoa Highway, a spokesman for the company announced Wednesday.
Though Alcoa planning documents show some site plans are still pending approval, the announcement stated a 40,000-square-foot facility will be built on 10 acres of northbound-side Alcoa Highway land.
According to the announcement, it will open late summer of 2021.
Owners estimate the development will cost $14 million. It’s set to employ about 75 people with an annual payroll total of approximately $3 million.
Airport Honda has been at its current Alcoa Highway location since it was opened by Johnny and Carolyn Smelcer in 1983.
It is now part of the Twin City Dealership organization which represents seven manufacturers in Alcoa and Knoxville.
“It is a great opportunity for Airport Honda to relocate to a new state-of-the-art facility as we welcome in the new era of electric vehicles,” Airport Honda General Manager Chris Denny said in a statement. He added the relocated dealership will be safer for customers and employees because of its location near the intersection of North Wright Road and Alcoa Highway.
Team members at Airport Honda have been honored by American Honda Corporation with the ‘President’s Award,’ awarded annually to the top 10% of Honda dealerships in the nation, based on sales.
Oct. 15 Alcoa planning notes for the the new dealership location show developers now have a conditional permit for rough grading and site preparation only.
