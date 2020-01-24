McGhee Tyson Airport set a November monthly record for passenger travel in 2019, Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority statistics show.
The airport served 212,375 passengers in November, an increase of 8.6% when compared to the same month in 2018 and the highest ever for November.
This marks the 43rd consecutive month of year-over-year passenger growth at McGhee Tyson.
MKAA President Patrick Wilson noted at the board of commissioner’s Jan. 22 meeting that the high passenger count happened despite much of the 2019 post-Thanksgiving travel period occurring in December.
The airport served 2,355,795 passengers during the first 11 months of 2019, an increase of 16% over the same period in 2018 and a mark that exceeded the total passenger count for all of 2018 with one month remaining in 2019.
That keeps the airport on track to become the airport’s busiest year on record with over 2.5 million passengers.
