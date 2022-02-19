The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority is initiating plans to compensate for the large uptick of passengers and the expectation of future growth in the next decade.
In a comparison between December 2020 and 2021, MKAA reported a 90% increase in total passengers and a 72% passenger increase for the entire year.
Between departures and arrivals, McGhee Tyson Airport saw 1,995,185 passengers in 2021.
With MTA adding round-trips to Phoenix Sky Harbor International and Minneapolis-St. Paul Airports and opening a second, longer runway, the MKAA is expecting rapid growth.
New businesses, namely Amazon and Smith & Wesson, will also be settling into Blount County in the coming years.
To accommodate an increase in passengers, the MKAA is planning for a second parking garage north of the current one. While that garage is being built, they’re paving a temporary surface lot with access from Tyson Boulevard and Airfield Drive.
Once abandoned, the MKAA may use the land for additional hangars.
C2RL, Inc. is engineering the design for MKAA and presented a site plan for the parking lot to the Alcoa Planning Commission on Feb. 17, which was unanimously approved.
A letter from C2RL to Alcoa City Planner Jeremy Pearson stated the lot will include both short and long term parking and is expected to be in place for five to 10 years. It added that a shuttle will be servicing the lot and dropping travelers off at the lower entrance canopy.
Ron Whittaker spoke on behalf of C2RL at the commission meeting and said the parking lot will have 1,100 pay-to-park spaces.
Whittaker added that eventually, the airport will get land from the Tennessee Department of Transportation following the completion of the Alcoa Highway relocation. Once received, he said that land may be paved into permanent surface parking.
Becky Huckaby, vice president of public relations for the MKAA, said the site plan approval for the temporary parking lot is the first in a series of requests the planning commission will see regarding MTA growth.
Since the MKAA is in the beginning of the process, Huckaby said the total cost of the projects haven’t yet been determined.
