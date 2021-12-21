The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority released tips for passengers and guests to follow during peak holiday travel times.
Face coverings will be required at all times inside the airport and aircrafts, regardless of vaccination status. Guests waiting inside terminal buildings to pick up passengers will also be required to wear face coverings.
They suggest the following for passengers at McGhee Tyson Airport:
• Arrive at the airport at least two hours before the scheduled flight to find a parking spot and get through security
• Visit FlyKnoxville.com or the airline's website to check the flight status before arriving at the airport
• If the airport parking garage is full due to construction, parking is available in the Economy Lot behind the Airport Hilton
• Reserve ground transportation in advance
They suggest the following for picking up passengers at McGhee Tyson Airport:
• Both lower and upper roadways can be used for pickup
• An airport phone and wait lot are available for pickup assistance, mapped locations of which are available on FlyKnoxville.com
