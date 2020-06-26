An Alabama man pleaded guilty early Friday to using a Craigslist ad to coax and kill a 70-year-old Tallassee resident in July 2017.
Timothy Ray Walker, 53, pleaded guilty to 18 charges, including four counts of homicide in the death of Dennis Foltz. As part of a plea agreement with the state, Blount County Circuit Court Judge David Duggan sentenced Walker to 35 years in jail and prison. He was given credit for time served since his arrest in April 2018.
Walker will be eligible for parole after serving 28 years of his sentence.
In April 2019, a Blount County grand jury indicted Walker on 22 charges, including four counts of homicide for killing Foltz in the summer of 2017. On Friday, he pleaded guilty to 18 of the charges. Walker also pleaded guilty to 14 charges of forgery, theft and identity theft.
In July 2017, Foltz responded to a Craigslist ad placed by Walker, who said he was seeking a room to rent. Prosecutors said Walker placed other online ads across the Southeast seeking companionship as a way to lure potential victims.
Walker shot Foltz twice in the back of the head with a small-caliber firearm. Following the murder, Walker forged paperwork and sold Foltz’s truck, and used Foltz’s bank information to pay an excavation crew to dig a large hole on Foltz’s property on Cherokee Indian Circle in Tallassee — where the victim’s body later was found.
Walker also used Foltz’s credit card to purchase an airplane ticket, buy items from electronics stores, stay at a hotel room and at a Knoxville tanning salon, Assistant District Attorney Ryan Desmond said during Friday’s hearing.
Desmond told The Daily Times his team was glad to help the victim’s family.
“While in a case like this there is really no such thing as closure, the fact that we could work with this victim’s family, and do what in our minds was justice in the eyes of the law, that’s our job and I’m glad we did it,” Desmond said.
Walker offered no details of his crime during the court hearing. He only spoke to plead guilty and tell Judge Duggan he understood his rights and was aware of what he was pleading guilty to.
Foltz’s surviving family members live in California, and while they were unable to attend the hearing, a prosecuting attorney read a statement from Dennis Foltz’s wife, Mariko.
“First I would like to thank all the people who contributed to the amazing job they did to solve this complicated, horrible case,” Mariko Foltz said in the statement. “I am so grateful that I get to have a sense of closure that will help me to move on with my life again.”
Mariko Foltz recalled her husband was fun loving, full of life, and had a great sense of humor.
“I still cannot believe — or am I in denial — that he is no longer with us on this Earth,” Mariko Foltz said. “Ever since I found out about this terrible news I do not feel like I’m living, but just existing.”
Dennis Foltz’s widow said she has never felt more anger, grief and fear since learning of her husband’s death.
“I have been so devastated, heartbroken and overwhelmed with all kinds of emotion so everyday has been a struggle and challenging to me,” she said.
Mariko Foltz will never get to touch her husband again, she said, and asked for the maximum possible punishment for her husband’s killer.
“I strongly believe that because this awful defendant committed such an unbelievably heartless crime, he should be locked in forever for the safety of society,” Mariko Foltz said.
