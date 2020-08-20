An Alabama woman was killed as the result of a single-motorcycle accident near mile marker 4.3 on the Dragon on Wednesday afternoon.
Lisa Renee Green, 44, of Clanton, was traveling on the stretch of Calderwood Highway known as the Dragon, at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 19 when her 2020 Harley Davidson trike left the roadway and went into a ditch. When coming out of the ditch and back onto the roadway, Green overcorrected, causing the back right tire to leave the ground. She then fell off the motorcycle and it rolled on top of her.
Green was pronounced dead at the scene by AMR Medical Service personnel.
The passenger on the motorcycle, Amos Tallent, 42, of Ellijay, Georgia, was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital to be treated for suspected minor injuries.
