A new hot yoga studio, Alchemy Hot Yoga, will open in Maryville with a "soft" opening on Monday, April 5.
The studio will be on the second level of the Wiley Boring Center, 141 Cherokee Heights Drive.
Classes will include power yoga, Restorative, Vinyasa Flow, gentle warm yoga, hot series, HIIT yoga and Buti yoga. Class times will range from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit the website alchemyhotyogamaryville.com, on Facebook at Alchemy Hot Yoga Studio of Maryville or on Instagram @alchemyhotyogamv.
