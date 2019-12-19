Alcoa has opted to change zoning ordinances mostly related to parking space requirements in preparation for the planned city center at Springbrook Farm.
City planning commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to amend a section of its zoning ordinance limiting parking in multi-family districts to 1.5 spaces for one-bedroom homes and 2 per residence with two or more bedrooms — this after planning staff conducted a study to see what other cities required.
There is only one mixed-use zone with a multi family district in Alcoa currently, in the Bassel community. But the change is focused on a neighborhood that doesn’t exist yet: the Springbrook Farm town center.
Notes on the amendment point out that it comes after there have been “concerns” raised by a residential developer that the district was “overparked.” City Planner Jeremy Pearson told The Daily Times in an interview after a Wednesday workshop on the matter that the city is responding to those concerns.
“We don’t want to see this district overparked,” Pearson said. “When it comes to residential, we feel like to achieve what we’re trying to achieve here — which developing a town core — we’re going to be overparking it.”
Pearson explained that elements coming out of the master plan for Springbrook Farm show that, if the city left ordinance language as it currently reads, it would force developers to put in parking spaces that could otherwise be used for things like open space, wider roads, sidewalks or even greenway.
“We want to be flexible but at the same time, there’s a certain expectation, a minimum standard that we want to see maintained,” Pearson said. “In other areas of the city, parking has come up over the years ... that was why we made the change a number of years ago and brought them down.”
In this particular area of Springbrook Farm, there are areas where on-street parking and shared parking are a possibility, so parking space requirements are a little more flexible.
Planning staff and commissioners noted during the workshop that developers know what they need and though the city has standards, it has to plan for varying possibilities, especially at the “city center” project off Hall Road.
Good pedestrian circulation
Springbrook Farm has been planned for a variety of uses including commercial, residential and mixed use.
Efforts to build the property’s first structure, a Fairfield Inn, began this November. But if development progresses according to the master plan, the hotel will eventually be joined by a grocery store, national chain restaurants, shops, apartments, offices and homes.
Specifically the northern end of the property is where design maps of the area show homes and apartments may be built. These residences are close enough to the core of the small-scale city that parking and space issues for both shoppers and residents is part of why the planning commission made these changes ahead of time.
These changes not only reduce minimum parking requirements, they also give some subjective power to planning commissioners who see needs as they arise.
“Reductions to minimums may be approved by the planning commission where on-street angled parking is to be provided in lieu of parallel parking and it has been demonstrated that adequate pedestrian access and street furnishing may be,” one alteration to the ordinance reads.
Besides parking, amendments to the ordinance also dictate how car traffic interacts with bicycle traffic in mixed use zones, how greenways and sidewalks interact with streets and the required measurements for each one.
“What we want to make sure is there is good pedestrian circulation,” Pearson said before the vote during Thursday’s meeting. He said it’s important for Springbrook Farm’s center to have room for activities, storefronts and outdoor seating areas.
The planning commission’s goal is to keep from “boxing” developers into a rigid standard, as Pearson explained. “We want to provide those ranges so that the conditions and the environment that’s being created can be considered and not just standard.”
Decisions to alter these ordinances come just a month after the planning commission also approved several lots in Springbrook Farm to be divided further, slowly but steadily carving a path for further development.
A new road name in the area — “Centennial Park Boulevard” in honor of the city’s hundredth birthday — was also designated in November.
