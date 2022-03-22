From a young age, Logan Sharp learned what it takes to be a champion.
While playing both basketball and football for Alcoa High School more than 10 years ago, he was embedded in a culture that breeds, and expects, success. He shared in that success, too, earning All-Region and All-District honors in basketball with the Tornadoes.
“Playing at a high school like Alcoa and being around an athletic department like that,” Sharp told The Daily Times, “it just really taught me what’s expected on a day-to-day basis for a championship-caliber program, whether it was football, basketball. The whole school in general is ran first-class.”
Sharp took that champion’s mindset to Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Massachusetts, where he recently led the men’s basketball team to a share of the New England Collegiate Conference regular season title — a first-time accomplishment for the program — in just his first season as head coach.
Sharp was named the NECC’s Co-Coach of the Year, and he mentored wing Bernie McGuinness, who he recruited to Eastern Nazarene, to conference Co-Player of the Year honors.
Those are sizable accomplishments for a first-year head coach who, at 30-years-old, isn’t too far removed from his time playing basketball and attending classes at Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee.
“It was definitely a long season, if that makes sense,” Sharp said. “Being my first year as a head coach, there’s so many things that you don’t really fully understand as far as responsibilities go that kind of will catch you by surprise in your first year on the job. Every assistant thinks that they’re all ready to be a head coach and they’ve got it all figured out.
“Then you actually sit down in the captain’s chair and it’s kind of eye-opening how many other things there are that you didn’t even realize.”
The Lions compiled a 14-12 record, including a 91-66 win over Lesley University in the NECC tournament semifinals. Eastern Nazarene lost to Mitchell College, 87-83, in the championship game.
The team performed well despite only having one senior on the roster. It also dealt with adversity off the court, said Sharp, who was pleased with the way his players, including younger ones whose growth has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, stepped up to the challenge.
“We had a lot of freshman and sophomores on our team,” Sharp said. “The sophomores on our team, I actually considered them freshmen because their freshman year was a COVID year and they only had like five or seven actual games they were able to play.”
“As a program, we had a lot of accolades this year, but we really wanted to get to the NCAA Tournament, which the school has never done before,” he added. “We actually lost in the conference championship game to get the automatic qualifier. We missed out on that. So it felt like a successful season, but at the same time, it kind of ended on a sour note because we didn’t reach our ultimate goal.”
Sharp knows expectations will only rise for next season, when the Lions will strive again to reach that goal, but he’s confident in the foundation he and his staff have laid so far at Eastern Nazarene.
“With the guys that we have coming back and the recruiting that we’re doing this offseason,” Sharp said, “we think that we can be even better next year, adding a few more guys to the roster who we think could fit us from a culture standpoint and obviously from a basketball, systematic fit.”
Whatever the future holds for him and the Lions, though, Sharp is grateful for the past experiences that shaped his current philosophy, whether it be playing for the Tornadoes and Bryan College or even coaching AAU basketball alongside former University of Tennessee assistant Tony Jones, who coached at Alcoa from 2011-13.
Those experiences molded the NECC Co-Coach of the Year, who isn’t slowing down anytime soon.
“Next year and the years going forward,” Sharp said, “hopefully we’ve built a good foundation this year and we can build off of it.”
