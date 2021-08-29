Forty-two round tables topped with white cloths and pink roses filled the large event hall, where community members gathered to honor Alcoa alumni and participate in a silent bid.
The Alcoa City Schools Foundation hosted its sixth annual Alumni Recognition and Legacy of Excellence Gala in the Hilton at McGhee Tyson Airport on Saturday night.
A clipboard for bidding on approximately 40 assorted events or items ranging from a dinner with the Alcoa football coach, Gary Rankin, starting at $80 to earrings starting at $30 sat atop tables at the entrance.
Winners of the bidding were announced shortly after the honoree ceremony concluded, with four different awards honoring three people, two families and one business.
“Our honorees every year are just, you know, stellar members of our community,” foundation President Brian Perkins said. “That’s one of the things I really enjoy is getting to meet all the honorees and some of them I do know, I’ve known all my life.”
Each honoree gave a short speech after they were introduced and presented with the award.
Legacy of Excellence
Two Legacy of Excellence Awards were presented to Richard “Dick” Guldi and Shirley Carr Clowney.
Guldi, an advocate for equality, graduated from Alcoa High School in 1961 as valedictorian. He talked about his love of the area and the Smoky Mountains. Although he lives in Dallas, he said he comes back to East Tennessee as often as possible.
He said he is most proud of how Alcoa integrated the school system decades ago and praised the importance of the equality he sees in Alcoa and currently fights for in Texas.
He ended his speech thanking Alcoa for “excellence in education, in sports and in fairness.”
Clowney, a historian, author and civil rights advocate, shared memories from her adolescent life in the 1950s. As valedictorian, she graduated from Charles M. Hall School, the once segregated K-12 building, in 1954.
She talked about how she had to walk to high school because there wasn’t a bus, and when she was one of the first African American women to enroll at Maryville College, she walked miles to the college campus.
She’s currently researching the history of her family and how it’s possible all her family is from Blount County. Her grandfather was living in the area in 1806 in an Alcoa neighborhood she called “black bottom.”
Legacy of Leadership
Ken Reynolds accepted the Legacy of Leadership Award on behalf of the Reynolds family, for their active role in the Alcoa community, starting with his parents, Gene and Charleen Reynolds.
Reynolds thanked the hotel, the foundation and the board of directors for hosting the event and recognizing the work of his family.
Alcoa City Commissioner Tanya Martin accepted the Legacy of Leadership Award on behalf of the Henderson family, beginning with the contributions for equality her parents, Cecil Worth “Chief” and Freddie Mae Henderson, made to the Alcoa school system and community.
Their children were some of the first to desegregate Alcoa’s public schools.
Martin talked about growing up and thinking her family had what everyone else had, but that eventually changed.
“I didn’t know we were poor until I left,” Martin said.
She ended her speech by saying that she hoped she and her siblings are all living up to the legacy her parents left.
Legacy of Partnership
CEO of Blount Excavating, Larry Garner, accepted the Legacy of Partnership Award for his company for significant financial contributions and support for Alcoa City Schools.
Although, Garner views the relationship a little differently.
“They’ve done more for us than we’ve even talked about doing for them,” he said, adding that his most cherished job was through Alcoa High School.
Before leaving the stage, he talked about the importance of educating and giving attention to all youth, because they are the future.
Legacy of Service
“I knew I was going to be last tonight, and you’re ready to go home,” Judge David Duggan said, as he first walked on the stage after being presented the Legacy of Service Award. “I was only going to talk a minute and a half, and I promise I’ll get to that.”
His opening included a show of appreciation to teachers in the Alcoa school system, including former football coach and first to win state championships for football, Bill Cochran.
Cochran received a round of applause and Duggan announced he would be inducted into the Alcoa Hall of Fame in a few weeks.
In Duggan’s “minute and a half” portion, he said he was deeply honored to be recognized, and he understands how much work goes into events like the one hosted that night.
The foundation
“The foundation, when they say their mission is committed to helping, they truly are,” said Rebecca Stone, director of Alcoa City Schools. “They work so hard on a voluntary committee to find ways to raise money, to give back to our school system. They’re invaluable.”
Stone named a few of the initiatives that foundation grants have funded, including standing desks for students who get easily distracted and “Let’s be Active.” It was for the Alcoa Elementary School Running Club to buy materials they can use year after year.
Perkins, the president of the foundation, said its main focus is raising money for the schools.
“My wife is a retired schoolteacher, so I know that they’re forced to do more with less,” Perkins said. “We’re celebrating people, but (we’re) also, it’s a fundraiser tonight. ... Besides the gala, my second-favorite thing is being able to award grants to teachers, to deserving teachers.”
