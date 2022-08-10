During the much-disputed case of the Wildwood Road annexations, the city of Alcoa has maintained that people have a right to their property. But those who have attended meetings or disapproved from a distance say they don’t want development to create damaging changes for the ecosystem, schools or traffic.
Discussions have been ongoing since March between city staff and officials, concerned residents of the Wildwood community and Blount County officials.
Alcoa Board of Commissioners signed off on the annexations Tuesday evening, Aug. 9, while a crowd that wrapped the commission chambers and led into the hallway loudly opposed the board’s decision.
Several city officials noted that the decision wasn’t easy, but property owners came to the city and requested city services be extended to their 163 acres.
The Peery family owns a majority portion of the annexed land off Wildwood Road, a total of 228 acres, while the Norton family owned 20.5 acres — the property was sold in May to developers The Highlands at Little River, LLC.
Blount County challenged whether Alcoa was able to annex the entirety of the two properties and won the boundary dispute, so property owners omitted a little more than 85 acres from their annexation request.
“There’s a reason this topic has been on the agenda, deferred multiple times, rescheduled and cancelled at the last minute — as was the case at the last public hearing,” citizen Waverly Maples said during the meeting. “It’s because there’s a lot of reasons this annexation is not a good idea.”
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell sent a letter to Alcoa on July 6, which prompted the city to defer the final vote and public hearing on the annexations until August. Mitchell warned that the county would take legal action against the city if the Wildwood properties were annexed.
His main concern, highlighted in the letter, was that the Wildwood properties are only accessible via county-maintained roadways. He cited a state statute that implies cities and counties must enter into an agreement for infrastructure maintenance when cities have boundaries that are not contiguous.
“When you look at some of the (Tennessee Code Annotated) law, there’s some things that have to be present, for them to be able to go outside and do this, and looking in TCA, I don’t see that being present there,” Mitchell said in a June conversation with The Daily Times.
The closest part of Alcoa city limits to the Wildwood properties is about a half mile to the west.
A lack of coordination with the county for a plan of services, such as emergency response, utilities and roadway maintenance within the annexed property was another concern Mitchell raised in the letter.
In response, Deputy City Manager Bruce Applegate sent a letter to Mitchell on July 18. A copy of the plan of services for each property and annexation request from each of the property owners was attached to the letter. Applegate wrote that planning for infrastructure needs is premature since no development plans have been finalized.
He added that the city is open to arranging a service agreement for the property if the county wants to provide certain services.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, city attorney Stephanie Coleman said the city had not received a response from the county.
However, in other proceedings outside of the Alcoa Municipal Building, Mitchell advised Blount County Commissioners that he would be speaking with lawyers the following day regarding the annexations.
In a statement provided to The Daily Times Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mitchell wrote, “I contacted our county attorney today and requested that the next steps be pursued in opposition of the proposed annexations.”
“I’ll know the county’s next steps after we hear back from the county attorney, and we will continue to move forward with opposition,” he added.
The property owners’ attorney, Robyn Askew, told the board on Tuesday that whether the 163 acres is in the city or county, it will be developed.
“As land owners, they have a right to deal with their property in a way they see fit,” Askew said.
City Planner Jeremy Pearson said during a phone interview with The Daily Times on Wednesday that the density of a development isn’t cut and dry, and offering perspective on what a neighborhood could look like on the Wildwood property is challenging until developers engineer a concept.
No matter what, Pearson explained, city zoning will limit units to 2.9 per acre. However, he said, density can be misleading and development likely won’t max out what is allowed. Each site is unique and determines a different number of units.
A certain percentage of open space is required; utility extensions and sustainable infrastructure for roadways and drainage also has to be met. Developers will be responsible for paying to make infrastructure improvements deemed necessary by the city, Pearson said.
“We’re not naive in thinking that by opposing this annexation, we are forbidding the development of this property,” Maples, a citizen, said. “But for now, annexation is the matter at hand.”
Terri Shields Bobo was the first of a cascade of citizen comments on Tuesday, like she has been each meeting concerning the annexations. Her concerns and those that followed reiterated strain on wildlife, roadways and the Alcoa City Schools system.
“You’ve expressed your gratitude to Terri Bobo and the rest of us for showing up and voicing our opinions,” another citizen, Brooke Givens, said. “But are you listening?”
Givens specifically focused on the strain annexation and residential development could place on ACS. “My kid had to eat lunch in the gym last year, because the cafeteria wasn’t big enough at the intermediate school,” she said.
“Put your money to the students in the community you have now, and make it better,” Lisa Forester added.
Another citizen, Justine Haley, said her home is 16 yards from Wildwood Road, but it isn’t feasible to widen parts of the roadway to support increased traffic because a lot of small homes are too close.
“I guarantee you if you go and knock on every door in the Wildwood community,” Lynn Wells said, “your answer is going to be ‘No, do not put this here. Please do not put this here.’”
“I have been so torn against this,” Commissioner Tanya Martin said to the crowd before voting and explained she recently rode through the Wildwood area.
“I feel for what you’re saying, but the one thing that kept coming back to me was, ‘it’s their property,’” Martin added. “And that’s why when we live where we live, we get to make choices.”
