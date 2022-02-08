Alcoa expanded its city limits by 22 acres during the Alcoa Board of Commissioner’s February meeting on Tuesday.
The board’s approval to annex the land along Topside Road, owned by Clarence Williams, comes at an opportune time following the loss of 236 acres to Maryville for the construction of Smith & Wesson’s headquarters.
“It’s nice to have Mr. Williams annexed into the city,” Commissioner Vaughn Belcher said before the board unanimously approved the annexation.
Located at 1528 Topside Road, across the street from Beech Grove Baptist Church, the land has preliminary plans to hold a mix of multifamily residential and commercial developments.
Williams said site plans are well into the future, but will stay within the perimeters of the zoning ordinance, which was amended during Tuesday’s meeting.
According to the regulations outlined in the Alcoa zoning ordinance, the amendment will allow “low-intensity” land uses, such as for single-family homes and agriculture, but has special exceptions for other types of residences, like multifamily developments.
The regulations state that the intent is to reserve land and prevent encroaching urbanization.
The board also approved an ordinance to create a plan of services for the property.
“We got a lot of development pressures — not pressures, but people wanting to develop,” City Manager Mark Johnson said. “Seems like somebody walks in the door every week with some new project.”
The property is near a planned 226-unit development on the other side of Topside Road, just past the Pellissippi Parkway intersection.
According to previous reporting from The Daily Times, developers also proposed a grocery store with a gas station and office space in the area to “supplement” seven new apartment buildings. In total, the new developments would encompass about 25 acres of land, some of which was formerly part of the McBath family farm.
City Planner Jeremy Pearson said the residential units are approved to begin construction, but the commercial part of the development is still working out kinks.
Another new development underway in the area is the build of 282 residential units north of the Weigel’s on Topside Road, just west of Pellissippi Parkway.
Also during the February meeting, commissioners:
• Recognized 14 Alcoa High School students for scoring above a 30 on their ACT.
• Passed a resolution to hold a general election on Nov. 8, 2022, to elect three members to the Board of Commissioners and two members to the Board of Education.
• Authorized the purchase of 50+ acres of land at the entrance of the Blount County Landfill.
