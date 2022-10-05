The city of Alcoa started collecting residents' fall leaves on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Collection is planned to continue through Jan. 6.
Leaves should be separated from other trash or debris and placed behind the curb or shoulder fronting the resident's property — near the street. Raking leaves into the street can be dangerous for motorists and drainage.
Collection will remain on the same schedule every Tuesday through Friday, and a release from the city states what areas will be served on each day.
The areas of West Hunt Road, Northwood, St. Ives, Victoria Gardens, Armona, and Benford Heights will offer collection on Tuesday.
On Wednesday the Bassel area from Hannum Street to Joule Street; Louisville Road from Bessemer Street to W. Hunt Road; Hamilton Street; Westgate; N. and S. Linden Drive; Green Meadow; Andover; Crosswinds; Middlesettlements Road; Heather Crossing; Murdock; Frary; Maury; Lodge; Ramsay; Huxley and E. Hunt Road will offer collection.
Thursday will offer collection for the Oldfield community, Rock Gardens, McArthur Road and the Springbrook area between Springbrook Road, Wright Road, Duncan Station Road, Upton Street and Center Street.
On Friday, collection will be in the Hall community, Wright Road north of Hunt Road, the Alcoa Highway area, Rocky Waters, Chandler Road, the Topside Road area, Island Home, Cusick Road, Singleton Station Road, Williams Mill Road, Sam Houston School Road, Mill Street, Springbrook Road, Alcoa, Hoopes, Lake and Faraday.
Inclement weather or heavier than anticipated loads could effect the schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.