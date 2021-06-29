The city of Alcoa will close municipal offices and government buildings on Monday, July 5, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday, officials announced in a Tuesday news release.
Public works won't make any adjustments to the collection of residential solid waste, residential recyclables or commercial/industrial solid waste during the Fourth of July holiday week, however.
Residential and commercial routes will run on schedule.
The Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill will remain open during regular operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Monday, July 5.
It will be closed on Saturday, July 3.
Call 865-995-2892 or 865-995-2998 with questions about landfill operations.
Call the Alcoa Sanitation Division at 865-380-4815 or 865-380-4800 with questions concerning waste collection services.
