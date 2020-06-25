Alcoa's Engineering and Public Works Department announced its Fourth of July holiday waste collection schedule, noting several changes in service.
There will be no change to collections of residential recyclables or commercial/industrial solid waste for the holiday week. However, Friday, July 3, there will be no residential collection; instead, it will be collected on Thursday, July 2.
Brush will be collected a day early during the holiday week.
The Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill will be closed on Saturday, July 4, and open for regular hours during the rest of the week.
More information: 865-995-2892.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.