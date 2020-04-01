The city of Alcoa announced it will make no adjustments to the collection of residential solid waste, residential recyclables or commercial or industrial solid waste for the Good Friday holiday, April 10.
Residents collected on Friday are asked to have their garbage cart at the curb not later than Thursday evening. There will only be one truck collecting residential carts with plans to finish all routes as scheduled.
Bulky waste collection will reflect its calendar and run one day early, Tuesday will be collected Monday; Wednesday will be collected Tuesday, etc.
The landfill will be open with normal operating hours, 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., on both Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11.
