Alcoa has announced Christmas and New Year’s holiday changes to its waste-collection schedules.
• Collection routes normally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, will move to Thursday, Dec. 24.
• Collection routes normally scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 1, will move to Thursday, Dec. 31.
• All other routes remain unchanged. Residents are reminded to have garbage carts to curb by 6:30 a.m.
• Collection routes scheduled for Friday, Dec. 25, will move to Saturday, Dec. 26.
• Friday, Jan. 1, collection route remains as scheduled.
• Bulky waste collections will begin Monday, Dec. 21, and go through Wednesday, Dec. 23.
• There will be no bulky waste or leaf collection on Thursday, Dec. 24, or Friday, Dec. 25. Crews will attempt to collect bulky waste and leaves citywide on Monday, Dec. 21, through Wednesday, Dec. 23.
• Residents are advised to have all items to the curb on Monday, Dec. 21, by 6:30 a.m.
• There will be no commercial pickups on Friday, Dec. 25, or Friday, Jan. 1.
• Closed all day Friday, Dec. 25, and Friday, Jan. 1.
Otherwise, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
Direct questions to Alcoa Sanitation Division at 865-380-4815 or 865-380-4800 and the landfill offices at 865-995-2892.
