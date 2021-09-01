Alcoa will make no adjustments to residential solid waste, residential recyclables or commercial/industrial solid waste collection for the Labor Day holiday week, Sept. 6-10, the city announced Wednesday.
Residential and commercial routes will run on schedule.
However, Municipal Building offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of the holiday.
The Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill will remain open on Monday, Sept. 6, with regular operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
Questions: Call 865-995-2892 or 865-995-2998.
