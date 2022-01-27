Alcoa is extending the road closure at the roundabout construction that intersects East Edison Street and West Springbrook Road, a release states.
The temporary lanes connecting the above mentioned roadways will be closed to traffic starting on Monday, Jan. 31.
Also on Monday, the Greenway Trail connection in the area will likely be closed for one or two days.
According to the release, the new detour will route traffic from Hall Road and East Lincoln to Universal Street. Signage will be in place to direct drivers, and the detour is expected to last between three and four weeks.
Motorists are asked to be extra cautious in the construction area and allow for additional travel time.
The release adds that Faraday Street and Marconi Boulevard are also open to help the flow of traffic.
