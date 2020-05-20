The city of Alcoa announced it will make no adjustments to the collection of residential solid waste, residential recyclables or commercial/industrial solid waste for Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.
Residential and commercial routes will run on schedule and bulky collection will remain regularly scheduled with pickups from May 26-29.
For more information, call the Alcoa Sanitation Division at 865-380-4815 or 865-380-4800.
The Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill will remain open on Memorial Day, with regular operating hours from 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Residents can call 865-995-2892 or 865-995-2998 with questions.
