Alcoa won't adjust residential solid waste collection during the Memorial Day holiday, May 31, city officials announced this week.
Residential and commercial routes will run on schedule and crews will pick up brush on the normal schedule June 1–4.
The Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill will remain open on Memorial Day for regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.
Residents can call 865-995-2892 or 865-995-2998 for more information. Call Alcoa Sanitation Division for waste collection question at 865-380-4815 or 865-380-4800.
