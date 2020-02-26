Annual spring collection of leaves for the city of Alcoa will begin Tuesday, March 3, and end Friday, March 13, the city's Public Works and Engineering Department announced Wednesday.
Residents are asked to separate leaves from other wastes — brush, demolition debris, etc. — and place them near the street for collection. Leaves should be placed behind the street curb or shoulder fronting the homeowner’s property.
The department asked residents not to rake leaves into the street because they obstruct the view and passage for drivers and clog storm sewer systems.
Bagging of leaves will not be required during this two-week period. Leaves may be raked to the curb for vacuuming. However, prior to and following spring collection, leaves must be bagged and are collected during bulky waste collection weeks.
This and other information regarding residential solid waste collection is included on the brush and bulky waste collection calendars mailed in December to each city household.
Annual collection calendars are also available at the sanitation and recycling services section of www.cityofalcoa-tn.gov.
If there is a legitimate reason the homeowners cannot place leaves behind their curb or ditch, or if there are other questions concerning leaf collection, — including requests for a new physical calendar — residents are encouraged to call the department at 865-380-4815 or 865-380-4800.
