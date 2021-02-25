Alcoa's annual spring leaf collection will begin Tuesday, March 2, and end Friday, March 12, the city announced Thursday.
Residents should separate leaves from other wastes and place them near the street for collection. Leaves should be placed behind the street's curb or shoulder fronting the homeowner’s property and not raked into the street.
If there is a legitimate reason homeowners can't place leaves behind their curb or ditch, or if there are other questions concerning leaf collection, call the Alcoa Public Works Department at 865-380-4815 or 865-380-4800.
According to the city's announcement, residents aren't required to bag leaves during this two-week period. Leaves may be raked to the curb for vacuuming by the city's equipment. But before and following spring collection, leaves must be bagged and will be collected during bulky waste collection weeks.
This and other information regarding residential solid waste collection is included on the brush and bulky waste collection calendars mailed December to each city household.
Residents can call Alcoa Public Works Department with questions or visit cityofalcoa-tn.gov's Sanitation & Recycling Services page for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.