The roundabout at Springbrook Road and East Edison Street is open, a release from the city of Alcoa states.
The detour route will no longer be in place, and all Alcoa City School and area neighborhood traffic will flow through the roundabout. The formerly closed sections are also open to pedestrian traffic.
The release adds that contractors will be finishing some work along the roadway and in the center of the roundabout, so motorists should still exercise caution when traveling the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.