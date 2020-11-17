The city of Alcoa announced hours of service, closures and trash pickup changes during the Thanksgiving Holiday week.
City offices will be closed on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27.
There will be no trash pickup on Thursday, Nov. 26. Residential trash pickup for Nov. 26 will happen Friday, Nov. 27.
The Friday, Nov. 27, residential trash pickup schedule will happen on Monday, Nov. 30.
Wednesday, Nov. 25, recycling operations will stay the same. Recycling that would be collected Friday, Nov. 27, will be collected Saturday, Nov. 28.
There will be no bulky waste or leaf collection on Thursday, Nov. 26, or Friday, Nov. 27. Crews will attempt to collect bulky waste and leaves citywide on Monday, Nov. 30, Tuesday, Dec. 1, and Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26 and will resume normal operating hours on Friday, Nov. 27.
