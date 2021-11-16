Solid waste collection in the city of Alcoa will be adjusted during Thanksgiving week, Nov. 22-27, the city announced this week.
Households normally scheduled for pickup Thursday, Nov. 25, will receive their service on Friday, Nov. 26.
The Nov. 26 residential solid waste collection will run as normal.
The Wednesday, Nov. 24, recycling routes will run without interruption.
Recycling collection normally collected on Friday will be collected on Saturday, Nov. 27.
However, there will be no bulky waste or leaf collection on Thursday or Friday. Crews will attempt to collect bulky waste and leaves citywide on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Commercial and industrial waste will not be collected on Thursday. Normal commercial routes will resume on Friday.
The Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving. It will resume normal operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26.
