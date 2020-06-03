Alcoa’s electric department announced it will conduct maintenance and repairs at the Wildwood Substation on Saturday, June 6, and that it will cause a power outage.
Work will require the outage to begin at midnight and last around an hour, the department said in a statement.
The substation feeds the northeastern portion of Alcoa including customers in the Wildwood area as well as residents on Sevierville Road, the portion of Seymour served by Alcoa Electric, Ellejoy, Heritage, Oak View and Cold Springs.
Residences in these areas will be affected by the outage, which the department said is required to replace a transformer that was under repair.
Customers can report and view the location of electrical outages on their mobile devices through the newly released PowerPal app available for Andriod cellphones and iPhones. They also can sign up to receive notices and updates of power outage events.
Questions: 865-380-4890.
