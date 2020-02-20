Two developments that have been in the works for over a year are getting updates approved by Alcoa planners, leaders say — along with progress at Springbrook Farm — may be harbingers of the city’s changing demographics.
Alcoa city planning commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved plans for revisions of a large apartment complex packed into 10 acres at the intersection of Middlesettlements Road and Hunters Crossing, land once occupied by the old Blount County Pellissippi Community College campus.
They also voted for approval of the anticipated restaurant expansion of Blackhorse Brewery, a development that may see significant progress in 2020.
The complex — called Vintage Alcoa — is set to be a total 192 units and originally had a site plan approved in December of 2018.
Notes on the plan show planners sent letters to 40 property owners in the neighborhood in July 2019. Those who would be most impacted live along the former Middlesettlements Road alignment, Oakdale Street and Cimarron Street.
Planners said they have not received any negative feedback about the project.
The complex itself is tight, packing eight buildings, eight garages and one clubhouse into the area. Also planned are a pool and a dog park. Revisions to the original layout come as more parking space have been added, one building was relocated and a few amenities were added.
Planner Jeremy Pearson noted during a Wednesday workshop that the apartments will be a mix of one, two and three-bedrooms units, ranging in size from 769 to 1,385 square feet.
Some buildings will have only one-bedroom units, some will be a combination.
“In speaking with (the developers) they really are looking at having a nice mix here because of the demographics of this area and actually marketing to a family-oriented development,” Pearson said.
He confirmed part of the thinking behind the placement of Vintage Alcoa may be geared toward living space for future or current DENSO employees.
Blackhorse gets ok on restaurant
Just down the road from the planned apartments, another business is growing.
Blackhorse Brewery has laid out plans for the restaurant addition owners proposed with the original designs of the reclaimed city operations building.
The restaurant will add 2,946 square feet to the existing brewery and, outside, a 13,000 square foot beer garden, according to notes on the plan.
Though it’s in a commercial zone, the brewery’s operations are classified as manufacturing, Pearson explained. The restaurant is supposed to be the business’s mainstay, but is only now proposing more complete restaurant designs.
That’s why it’s under a temporary certificate of occupancy, according to the notes: The brewery is an “ancillary” operation to the restaurant which is why the city has continued to extended permissions allowing it to run an almost exclusively manufacturing operation.
“It’s contingent on the restaurant being part of it,” Pearson said in an interview. “So they have a TCO. Until they get that finished they can’t have a full occupancy. ... That TCO is conditional.”
Pearson said the owners are ready to get started on expansion work possibly “within in a spring or summer time frame.” The owner said during the meeting he hopes to start construction in March or April, a process that could last at least six months.
Blackhorse has two other restaurant operations in Clarksville and Knoxville.
Changing demographics
Pearson, City Manager Mark Johnson, Assistant City Manager Andy Sonner and Planning Commission Chairmen Clarence Williams agreed in an interview after Wednesday’s workshop that developments like Vintage Alcoa, Blackhorse’s and the Bluedog apartment complex in Springbrook Farm could be signs of demographic changes.
Johnson — set to retire from his position within the year — reflected on how the workforce is getting younger “as people like me bail out.”
He said even some of the first concepts considered for the revitalization of the West Plant was aimed at younger generations.
“(Developers) are in tune with the marketplace,” Sonner added. “They’re doing their research, saying ‘OK, if we build this, this is what’s going to be successful. The investors scrutinize that very closely.”
”You look at the larger metropolitan region ... now the growth is really pushing its way out of south Knox and it’s really pushing its way into Blount County,” Pearson noted.
”And we need that workforce,” Sonner said.
They all agreed that developments like the amenity-heavy Vintage Alcoa will be attractive to families, transient young people and many who reflect the changing face of Alcoa’s workforce.
”The planning and the infrastructure in the city’s urban growth boundary were preparing for this day,” Williams said.
Other business
In other business Tuesday, planing commissioners:
• Approved two requests by Chris Rosser of Sterling Engineering, Inc. for a replat of two lots into three at Pistol Creek properties on Harrison Street and a replat of the Reynolds property at Cedar Hill Estates due to right-of-way acquired by the Tennessee Department of Transportation
• Approved a request by Brain Gamble for site plan approval for a perimeter fence at Second Harvest Food Bank
Approved six requests by Ron Whittaker of C2RL Engineering, Inc. including:
• an alternative site plan approval for a Sequatchie Concrete plant on Singleton Station Road
• a revised site plan approval for a parking lot expansion and a revised site plan approval for a new pavilion patio at the Clayton Lodge and Retreat
• grading and roadway plans for Centennial Park Boulevard and Werner Avenue at the Springbrook Farm Development
• and rough grading and site preparation to take place upon approval by engineering for Bluedog Capital Partners on Tesla Boulevard and Centennial Park Boulevard.
