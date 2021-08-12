Alcoa commissioners this week greenlighted a plan to issue $23 million in general obligation bonds, a significant amount of money mostly planned to bankroll three large and very different projects.
Bond issuance is city government’s way of borrowing money, something City Manager Mark Johnson predicted near the beginning of Alcoa’s 2021 fiscal year leaders would have to do.
Money from this move will go toward three projects, according to commission notes.
First, the start of construction at Alcoa’s Intermediate School, termed “Phase 1” in formal discussion about the project.
Phase 1 is set to cost no more than $15 million and “will result in additional classrooms and support space at the intermediate school to aid in overcrowding,” notes explained.
Work on the school is set to start this fall.
Second, the city is buying two Pierce Fire Rescue Pumpers — fire engines — to replace two existing Alcoa Fire Department trucks.
They’ll cost about $1.5 million, a purchase City Commission approved at its July 13 meeting.
The fire trucks may not arrive until 2022.
Third, Alcoa Electric Department needs a number of system improvements, set to cost no more than $5 million.
Though each of these projects is in the planning phase and nearing realization, Johnson and Finance Director Brittany Spence explained this week the money isn’t all spent at one time.
In fact, the bonds themselves won’t be issued until early 2022.
Regardless, Spence said since the city will start spending on school improvements this year, money will have to come out of other funds for the time being.
The city will then use money from the bond issuance to pay these funds back.
