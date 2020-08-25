A Culver’s that’s already under construction in Alcoa is already growing, even though it’s not set to open until 2021.
Alcoa planning commissioners on Aug. 20 unanimously approved a revision to the Culver’s restaurant design, allowing the franchise to have two drive-thru lanes instead of just the one it had previously planned.
The original designs were approved in May 2019 for the West Bessemer Street and Hamilton Crossing Drive restaurant.
That was before economic changes brought by COVID-19 created a boom in customers at the Knoxville franchise location, owned by Ron Dresen.
Dresen is also building the Alcoa restaurant, featuring butterburgers and frozen custard, and said in a June interview with The Daily Times he set up temporary drive-thru booths in Knoxville to deal with all the traffic.
Notes on the changes state there also will be expanded parking and new waiting areas for customers.
Shifts in these drive-thru designs also changed pedestrian traffic designs for an area expected to be extremely busy once it’s open.
In other business, Alcoa commissioners:
• Approved the replatting of six lots into one at 1617 Springbrook Road in the West Springbrook subdivision.
• Approved a request to consolidate three lots into one on the Davis Street right of way where Blackhorse Brewery owners have indicated they want to build condos.
• Approved a request to plat utility easements and site improvements at the Tru Hotel development, 123 Furrow Way.
• Approved a request to plat easements and site improvements at the new Sequatchie Concrete plant, 4710 Singleton Station Road.
• Approved a request revising plats for nine lots of a townhome development at 828 McCammon Ave.
• Approved revised site plans for eight townhomes and open space improvements at 828 McCammon Ave.
• Approved an amendment to codes in the Light Industrial District increasing maximum building heights from 100 feet to 150 feet.
• Approved a request for drive-thru canopies at Chick-fil-A, 1031 Hunters Crossing Drive.
• Denied a request by Jacob Anderson to release five properties on South Singleton Station Road from the city of Alcoa urban growth boundary for future annexation by Rockford.
