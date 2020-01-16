After a trickle of designs coming in during 2019, the Springbrook Farm development off Hall Road is turning a sharp corner in the first month of 2020 with two separate design submissions approved in one day.
Alcoa panning commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved concept plans for apartment buildings and the relocation and expansion of the Alcoa Texas Roadhouse, currently located in the Springbrook Corporate Center.
Plans for the restaurant show it may move a few hundred feet almost directly across Hall Road. The apartment building will be close to the heart of the 360-acre development in what is known in master plans as “the town center.”
Submitted by Bluedog Capital Partners, the mixed multi-family apartment and retail development is the largest proposed on the area to date. There are three buildings and 299 units proposed, documents detailing the development show.
Surrounded by nearly 500 spaces for parking, the apartments are more than just a collection of buildings. Plans include a garden courtyard, a pool courtyard and a clubhouse and garages, all centered around two large lawns.
A dog park and a community garden are also shown on the designs, separated from the buildings by parking.
“The form that’s being created here is what we call a gateway type of intersection for this development,” City Planner Jeremy Pearson explained to commissioners. The multistory buildings are designed to stand on either side of the northernmost entrance to the city center.
Representatives for Bluedog Capital were present at the meeting and spoke with commissioners who had only a few questions about the buildings’ design.
“We’re trying to create a modern farmhouse type of look,” Richard Tasca told the commission. Tasca is the Bluedog’s co-founder and legal counsel and said that, though designs will change throughout the process, the company has a particular style in mind. “The look and the feel of it is to emulate a modern barn ... theme: very easy access, accentuating a lot of connectivity between the two buildings and the greenway,” he said.
Tasca explained the idea is to have the area’s outdoor design align with the view of the mountains the area provides. He suggested the final product could include walkways, a resort-style pool, a summer kitchen and a fire pit, among other amenities.
“We’re trying to create outdoor space that’s exciting as the indoor space,” Tasca said.
The indoor space could be mostly one-bedroom apartments, Tasca said.
“We’re trying to attract a different demographic, especially with what’s going on at the airport and the expansion there with Cirrus,” he added. “So we’re orienting the units to efficiency: one-bedrooms, studios, two-bedrooms, no three bedrooms.”
Slabs and landfills
Not included in the commissioners’ discussion was the matter of the old West Plant slab, 38 acres of foundation concrete where an aluminum fabrication mill once stood.
City Manager Mark Johnson and Maribel Koella, principal broker of NAI Koella | RM Moore which is selling the land for its owner Airport Development Partners LLC, confirmed the apartments will be partially built on slab real estate.
This means that before construction can begin in earnest, developers will have to remove at least eight inches of concrete, currently buried under at least two feet of soil.
Mainly because of the slab, Alcoa is in the process of approving a new Central Business Improvement District in an area that will cover some of the more complex development in the area. The CBID will give Alcoa power to grant incentives to developers like Bluedog so that the cost of removing the concrete is not too much of a financial hassle.
Designs also show the apartments placed directly south of one of the West Plant site’s many landfills: this one contains several types of harmful chemicals, though Tesla Boulevard has been built over a portion of it.
The landfill is designated as a no-dig zone and a small portion of it falls within the parcels where the apartments have been proposed.
$500 million
The second Springbrook Farm design approved by the commission was for a new, bigger Texas Roadhouse to be built across Hall Road.
Pearson noted the new restaurant is set to include around 330 seats and 205 parking spaces. Project Manager with GreenbergFarrow — the group responsible for the designs — Jillian Janovsky said the current building likely only seats around 240 customers and is getting older.
No timelines for construction on either project are available at this stage of design proposal, but city officials have repeatedly emphasized the value Springbrook Farm developments represent to the city’s near future.
Notes on approval for the CBID — passed on first reading Tuesday in the city’s commission meeting — show economic investment in the area could exceed $500 million.
“We’ve certainly enjoyed working with Bluedog Capital so far,” Johnson said before Thursday’s meeting concluded. “We’re certainly looking forward to the future.”
