Following damage dealt during a summer storm that caused large power outages, Alcoa is opting to purchase nearly $50,000 in replacement equipment for the Duncan Substation with some financial help from the city of Maryville.
Alcoa City Commission members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve $48,500 for a new reactor and bushings for an electrical substation that services 13 Blount neighborhoods.
The station was damaged in a July 5 storm.
Commission notes state the storm damage to the bushing had repercussions beyond Alcoa. First it took out Duncan. Then it caused outages at Alcoa’s Wildwood substation and two Maryville substations as well.
The bushing failures is what damaged the reactor, but now Alcoa is set to revamp its system by buying seven new ones.
Funding for some of the bushings will be shared with Maryville, according to planning notes, since output at Duncan is shared by the sister cities’ electric departments.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• Authorized the sale of a remnant parcel to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the construction of Phase II of the relocated Alcoa Highway (Alcoa Parkway) project.
• Authorized the purchase of three properties located along Long Powers Road for future landfill operations.
• Authorized an agreement for consultant engineering work required to update the Public Works & Engineering’s existing water model and use that data to compile a report for the Alcoa Fire Department.
• Approved the declaration of seven Public Works & Engineering Department vehicles as surplus.
• Approved two agreements with GEOServices, LLC for engineering, geotechnical and materials testing work for the City of Alcoa related new public roads at the Springbrook Farm development
• Authorized the city to participate in the James L. Richardson “Driver Safety” matching grant program.
• Approved an amendment to the 2020-21 budget related to COVID-19 grant money.
• Approved on second reading amending the municipal code related to occupational safety and health.
• Approved on second reading amending the municipal code related to building heights.
• Reappointed Dennis J. Mayes and Cheryl Flowers to the City of Alcoa Public Building Authority for six year terms.
• Appointed Joy Carver to the Smoky Mountain Tourism Development Authority for a six-year term.
