Alcoa Board of Commissioners approved the 2023 fiscal year budget set to start on July 1. The tax rate will remain the same at $2.27 per $100 of assessed property value, which is a quarter of the property's appraisal value.
The city's general fund projects $32.8 million in revenue, with estimated increases in local taxes by $1 million but decreases in licenses and permits; transfers from other funds; and other revenues.
A $2 million cushion is included in the budget, with the city planning appropriations of $30.9 million.
All but one segment of the general fund — general government, public works, public safety and contributions to other agencies — have increased fund appropriations in 2023 compared to 2022. Appropriations for transfers to debt service and other funds decreased by $1.1 million.
Landscaping, sidewalk and greenway appropriations are $40,000 more than the estimated total for the 2022 fiscal year, which was one of the most significant increases by percent in the budget. Computer project appropriations are another notable increase, up nearly $100,000 from the 2022 fiscal year and $275,000 from the 2021 fiscal year.
Alcoa City Schools approved a budget of $26.8 million.
The budget won't be official until approved by the Comptroller of the Treasury or Comptroller's Designee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.