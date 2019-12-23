Overhead or underground? That’s one of the biggest ultimatums facing electrical departments as they decide how to manage power lines in growing cities.
Alcoa is no exception, and in an effort to meet the needs of customers on the Alcoa electric grid — which reaches more than 28,500 Blount Countians — the city is creating a new policy to govern whether lines will be placed above customers’ heads or below their feet.
Alcoa planning commissioners passed that policy on Thursday, Dec. 19, giving them power to make decisions about power lines on a case-by-case basis.
“The purpose of this policy is to guide the Alcoa Municipal/Regional Planning Commission and the city of Alcoa development staff in their decision making for the approval of exceptions to permit overhead in lieu of underground electric,” part of the resolution reads.
City Manager Mark Johnson walked commissioners through a series of instances in which power lines provided electricity to multiple homes and showed them potential situations where distributing those lines could get tricky.
“What it boils down to is, you can run anything underground if you want to pay for it,” Johnson said during a work session in which he explained the reasoning behind the resolution to commissioners. Putting lines underground is more expensive, but it’s also preferred in many cases.
That’s why, currently, underground is the default for any lines including cable, fiber optics, telephone, television and electric.
“Any new electric primary extension (for new customers) in the city of Alcoa and its planning region is to be placed underground,” the first section of the resolution reads.
Default underground lines are also why “special conditions” may be the exception. With the new policy, electric department officials can come to the planning commission with details on those conditions, and commissioners can make an appropriate decision.
“The city of Alcoa is blessed to be able to have their own electric department and have it be under the city manager,” Johnson told commissioners during the work session. He noted only a few of the many utilities supplied by Tennessee Valley Authority power are under a city manager and have the freedom to make these kinds of decisions internally.
Over the years, the electric department has adhered to the underground policy, Johnson said, even at times when it wasn’t to its advantage. This is especially true in cases where the electric department has to deal with creating more connections in an area where there are already overhead lines.
“They are happy to do underground as the primary starting point,” Johnson said of the electric department. “But sometimes they look around at other electric departments ... and it’s basically left up to (those departments) to serve the customers in the way they see fit.”
That’s why the city is moving to a model where they collaborate with the planning commission on overhead/underground decisions.
Accordingly, the new policy even has a section that states any new single-family, detached homes with overhead lines already nearby can automatically be served by more overhead lines.
All of this depends on the review and approval of the electric department.
However, commercial electric services will continue to be completely underground.
“The thought and consideration of the customers that has been given in this resolution is amazing,” planning commission Chairman Clarence Williams told commissioners before the Dec. 19 vote. “Staff really did a good job on this.” He asked Johnson to pass on his compliments to the electric department.
The decision comes not a moment too soon as the city has recently seen an uptick in property annexations. A survey of all the work done by the planning commission in 2019 shows that the city has reviewed nine annexations compared to 2018’s five.
