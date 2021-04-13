Development plans throughout Alcoa are taking shape as leaders approved two different actions Tuesday that pave the way for development in the city’s central and northern areas.
Alcoa City Commission in its April meeting unanimously approved abandoning Jimmy Hugh Thompson Drive — about 600 feet north of the Weigel’s on Topside Road — and annexing property at 1216 Middlesettlements Road.
Commission notes state both of these moves make way for planned development, but property owners have not publicly submitted plans for either area.
Jimmy Hugh Thompson Drive bisects about 25 acres of property the city recently annexed at the request of James Prigmore Jr. and Topside General Partnership. In December 2020, planning leaders were still waiting for “disclosure of certain expected development costs” to move forward, according to comments on the annexation.
City Planner Jeremy Pearson said the currently vacant property on either side of the to-be abandoned road is “easily attachable.” There are no utilities on Jimmy Hugh Thompson Drive right now, according to an ordinance that orders the abandonment.
Just across Topside Road, developers are planning a 226-apartment and potential grocery store development.
The annexation on Middlesettlements Road — entirely separate from the road abandonment — was discussed in previous 2021 planning meetings as leaders decided on zoning alterations for the property, expecting the property would soon be annexed.
Owned by Catherine Rosko, part of the land is in Blount County’s limits and part in Alcoa’s. The city is trying to bring the whole property into its limits with the annexation, which is about 21 acres.
Tuesday night, commissioners not only approved annexing the property, they also approved creating a plan of services for it, as requested by the owner. Finally, they approved on second reading zoning one part of the property open space and one part limited restriction.
The property is just west of the Ridge at Hamilton Crossing apartments and the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee.
The first quarter of 2021 was a busy one for Alcoa planners. The city is seeing a flurry of commercial and residential development requests, some that started moving forward in 2020 and some coming to city workshops only recently.
The Rosko property will be Alcoa’s second annexation in 2021 and the Planning Commission have two more annexation requests on their April 15 meeting agenda. Notes show they plan to recommend one and reject the other.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners filed reports on the city’s debt obligation for a bond funding road and utility construction and improvements that will serve the Amazon.com warehouse — about $9.45 million. Commission also reviewed a bond refunding the 2014B pension bond and funding the construction of a new landfill cell — about $5.55 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.