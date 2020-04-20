During their first entirely remote meeting, Alcoa commissioners recently approved spending more than $130,000 for the start of a Springbrook Farm project and the purchase of new equipment.
In an online Zoom gathering April 14, commissioners voted unanimously to approve spending on a lawnmower for the landfill and an engineering project to design a drainage system for upcoming development.
Engineering design services will cost the city a total $55,140, paid to Gresham Smith for a project ascertaining the best way to build a drainage system at Springbrook Farm.
Most of the land in that area — formerly the ALCOA Inc. West Plant — is owned by Airport Center Development Partners (ACDP), a company trying to market its land for office, retail and residential space.
The city of Alcoa has a smaller though still significant investment in the area because it is currently moving to extend two roads in the area: Marconi Boulevard and Faraday Street — projects slated to cost nearly $2 million and more than $5.2 million respectively, according to 2020 budget estimates on capital projects.
But the plans won’t just be for the roads: They will be for the whole area, including land the city doesn’t own.
Meeting notes state the drainage plan “will provide guidelines for potential developers to follow in each site design throughout the build out of Springbrook Farm.”
Work to put the plans together is supposed to happen in three parts, the first of which will finalize the roadway plan for Springbrook Farm; the second, which will figure out how much stormwater drainage infrastructure there is on the site already; and the third, which will assess the stormwater master plans already in place.
Furthermore, the notes state the drainage plan will route flows off lots on the site and into Pistol Creek.
The Springbrook Farm land is currently under a wide variety of environmental studies overseen by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and several brownfield agreements. The soil is known to contain materials deposited during the plant’s operation from 1919 to the late 1980s.
The city’s 2020 budget showed it had designated $36,400 in Fund 321 for “West Plant development,” money designated as a pending capital project expense to be financed by debt proceeds.
However, according to meeting notes, the engineering plans’ cost will be added “to the reimbursable amount” in that fund and eventually paid for by ACDP.
Plans to develop the West Plant continue to move forward as planning commissioners approved several requests for development in March and April.
How a potentially shaky economy brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the Springbrook Farm project remains to be seen.
Commissioners also approved spending on a new lawnmower for the Alcoa-Maryville-Blount County Landfill. The equipment will cost $78,213.27.
There was $53,640 in the 2020 budget for the purchase of a smaller machine, but notes state there was a request to increase the mower size — and cost — and that money will come from landfill tipping fees.
