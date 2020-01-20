The city of Alcoa is headed to work on several repair and replacement initiatives before January closes out, including spending on future landfill work and a new city services vehicle.
Commissioners unanimously approved $77,490 in spending at its recent January meeting, moving forward with a landfill engineering project and a transportation update to the city’s water treatment plant.
The vehicle the city has proposed buying is a 2020 F-150 and will be used by the person who keeps the water filtration plant running, City Manager Mark Johnson explained to commissioners.
The total cost of the truck is $39,870, which notes on the expenditure show is 5% or $1,870 over budget. The base price for the vehicle was $29,255, and a variety of other tools brought its total cost to nearly $40,000.
Commissioner Ken White noted during the meeting that the vendor for this purchase was in Columbia, Tennessee, nearly 250 miles from Blount.
“It just seems illogical to me to buy from somebody (that far) away” and not get a bid from somebody “at our back door,” White said.
“Every vehicle vendor in the state has an opportunity to bid on a state contract,” Johnson pointed out.
The only other bid entered for the vehicle was for $45,825.
Landfill designs point to expansion
Commissioners then moved to the topic of necessary designs for more cells at the Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County sanitary landfill.
They approved both an engineering contract and purchase of designs from Lukens Engineering Consultants, a company that has done design work for the landfill in the past.
Designs will cost the city a total of $37,620 — paid for by funds specifically for the landfill — and include cells that are both Class 3 and Class 4 grade.
Tennessee government information on landfill classification shows Class 4 landfill materials are restricted to standard waste such as construction and demolition wastes, tree waste and furniture and appliances.
Class 3 cells take Class 4 wastes plus landscaping, land clearing and farming waste.
Expansion of the landfill may be significant for the city when it comes to a matter addressed in another resolution during the same meeting.
This resolution announced there are now needs to remove 38 acres of concrete slab that is part of the former ALCOA Inc. West Plant site, home to the future Springbrook Farm development.
Class 4 cells could allow more space for the concrete that has to be removed should developers desire to dispose of it in a location within the county.
Design notes from Lukens accompanying the authorization show two more cells are under consideration.
These notes also show that there may be meetings not only with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Division of Waste Management but also with community members to present the necessary expansion that would come with building new cells.
In other action during the Jan. 14 meeting, Alcoa commissioners also:
• Approved on second reading the abandonment of Alcoa Trail, which will be managed by Clayton Homes affiliates for purposes of directing traffic near Clayton-Bradley Academy.
• Amended the zoning ordinance to rezone parcels between North Wright Road and Harrison Street.
• Filed a resolution giving planning commissioners the power to assess local situations where electric lines may have to be laid underground or put overground.
• Adopted a revised vegetation management policy for the city’s electric department.
• Amended on second reading water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer regulations regarding connection fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.