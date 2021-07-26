Alcoa sanitation officials are trying to educate residents on how to correctly place their recycling bins on pickup days as the city continues to see climbing residential growth.
In a news release, officials with the city’s Public Works and Engineering Department said recycling involvement in Alcoa recently went up by 70% — a trend that could continue.
Currently, the city uses an outside vendor — Knoxville-based Waste Connections — to pick up recycling. The company has trucks with automated arms to collect bins.
But collectors struggle with pickup if bins aren’t in the right place, officials explained.
They’re asking Alcoa residents to follow a few simple rules about how and where they set their bins.
• Bins must be least 2-3 feet away from garbage bins.
• Recycling or garbage bin must be at least 2-3 feet away from a mailbox, light pole or fence.
• Cars should not be parked too close to bins.
Officials said in the release they’ve extended the Alcoa/Maryville/Blount County Landfill’s life by at least 25 years by recycling, but they’ll need the public’s continued support to do it effectively.
“These guidelines are in place to mandate proper protocol enforcement and to ensure no damage occurs to your recycling bin,” the release stated.
Director of Public Works and Engineering Shane Snoderly said in a recent interview that education is vital to making life easier both for residents and for drivers picking up recycling.
It’s not like it used to be, he noted, where workers get out of the truck and pick up the bins. The automated arm format is new and efficient and a significant part of how the city plans to tackle its waste collection in the future.
The city is adding visual infographics to its website under the Sanitation and Recycling Services tab.
“The city of Alcoa continues to pursue proactive ways to keep our community clean,” the release stated.
Recycling pickup happens on Wednesdays and Fridays every other week depending on the neighborhood. A full pickup calendar also is available on the city’s website.
Residents also call call Alcoa Public Information Officer Emily Assenmacher at 865-380-4760 for more information, or sanitation services at 865-380-4815.
Several examples of correct and incorrect bin placement are with the online version of this article at thedailytimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.