Alcoa’s assistant city manager, Andy Sonner, is no longer a part of the city’s staff after he recently was hired by a global engineering corporation, officials said.
City Manager Mark Johnson said in a phone interview Thursday that Sonner was hired by WSP Global Inc. to work on establishing a Knox County-based office.
The city has not posted an advertisement for the job yet, but Johnson said he is planning to meet with officials Monday to talk about the vacancy.
As of Thursday, there was no official timeline for rehiring. The city may collect applications from outside the state and because travel is not as fluid since COVID-19, it may take longer than usual to make a hire.
Sonner left around the beginning of March, months before Finance Director Susan Gennoe took the role of chief financial officer at the city of Knoxville, leaving Alcoa with two large administrative gaps.
Johnson said there’s no bad blood: Sonner worked the city longer than Johnson, who started in the late 90s. What took Sonner from Alcoa was competitive pay.
“It doesn’t surprise me that the competition in the private sector is always out there lurking, looking for the opportunity to take really talented people,” Johnson said, explaining WSP had simply offered Sonner a lucrative position.
The city is trying to take a serious look at improving employee pay, but right now a compensation study for the city was put on hold because of COVID-19. But Johnson also said the city has budgeted to pay the two vacated positions during its 2021 fiscal year.
According to Human Resources Director Melissa Thompson, Sonner made $128,105 and Gennoe was paid $110,465 annually.
With Gennoe’s departure, Johnson admitted he’s left with a lot on his plate for the time being.
“The critical thing is time,” Johnson said. “I’m getting 150 emails a day at least. ... I let the important ones rise to the surface and let other people deal with some of them.”
“The burden of all the decisions has always rested with the city manager ... depending on the degree of complexity,” Johnson said. “If it has a major impact on city policy ... it came to me anyway.”
Johnson had announced plans to retire in 2019, but early 2020 he reversed course, saying he would actually be staying on in the position for at least another year to see several projects through.
Sonner had been targeted by more than one city official as Johnson’s potential successor, but Johnson said Sonner’s departure had nothing to do his decision to stay.
Johnson’s current salary is $166,620.
