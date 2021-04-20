Former Jack Daniel's master distiller Jeff Arnett, Clayton Homes CEO Kevin Clayton and former Tennessee Distillers Guild President Kris Tatum announced a big, Blount-based venture at a press conference Tuesday morning, April 20.
Company Distilling will be based in the to-be-refurbished ALCOA Inc. brick mill that is part of the city of Alcoa's town-center development Springbrook Farm.
The company is a $20 million investment and will add an estimated 60 jobs, its principals said.
Its main product will be a bourbon but the company will explore a broader drink portfolio as well.
Operations in Alcoa may be underway by 2022. The distillery also is moving into Townsend where the group will start a smaller distillery, set to be open before 2021 is out.
Clayton and Arnett were joined by Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, who lauded the new whisky venture.
“At the state we do not create jobs, but if we’re doing our job, we create an atmosphere that makes jobs possible,” Rolfe said at the press event, held at Hilton Knoxville Airport Conference Center and online. He welcomed Gov. Bill Lee who made an appearance by video and emphasized the local economic benefits of Blount distilling. “Thank you for investing in our state,” Lee said. “We look forward to seeing your company grow in Tennessee.”
Each leader in the group expressed excitement about the project.
“I just wanted to be a founder of something,” Clayton joked. “But really, for me this is just about people.” He emphasized the family aspect of the company and thanked local municipalities for helping turn the distillery from concept to reality. “We’re going to be a world-class employer,” Clayton added. “We’re going to pay well. We’re going to show what diversity and inclusion is about.”
Local leaders including Alcoa Mayor Clint Abbot and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell spoke at at the event.
“I’m very excited that someone is making sour mash whisky in Blount County that we can tax,” Mitchell said to laughs from more than 100 people in the audience. “This is the first distillery opening anyone’s asked the mayor to speak at.”
Mitchell praised Clayton for his work. “Everything that Kevin’s done has been with class and dignity,” he said. “Anything we can ever do, you know where the courthouse is and it’s always there for you.”
Local economic leaders also thanked the group for deciding on Blount as home base.
“We couldn’t be more proud of all the people that came together to make this possible,” Blount Partnership CEO Bryan Daniels said.
Arnett and Tatum acknowledged during the announcement that some distilling resources including corn will be locally sourced.
More details on the project will be in Wednesday's edition of The Daily Times.
