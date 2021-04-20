Former Jack Daniel’s master distiller Jeff Arnett, Clayton Homes CEO Kevin Clayton and former Tennessee Distillers Guild President Kris Tatum announced a big, Blount-based venture at a press conference early Tuesday, April 20.
Company Distilling will be based in the to-be-refurbished ALCOA Inc. brick mill that is part of the city of Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm development.
The company is a $20 million investment and will add an estimated 60 jobs, its principals said. Its main product will be a bourbon but the company will explore a broader drink portfolio as well.
Alcoa is only one of two Blount municipalities where Company Distillery plans for facilities.
Operations in Alcoa may be underway by 2022. The distillery also is moving into Townsend, where the group will start a smaller distillery, set to be open during 2021.
The Alcoa location will be set on 31 acres with operations taking up 20,000 square feet of indoor space, including a store and a restaurant.
The Townsend location will include 4,000 square feet of distillery and restaurant space, set on 13½ acres.
Clayton and Arnett were joined by Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, who lauded the new whiskey venture.
“At the state we do not create jobs, but if we’re doing our job, we create an atmosphere that makes jobs possible,” Rolfe said at the press event, held at Hilton Knoxville Airport Conference Center and online. He welcomed Gov. Bill Lee, who made an appearance by video and emphasized the local economic benefits of Blount distilling. “Thank you for investing in our state,” Lee said. “We look forward to seeing your company grow in Tennessee.”
Each leader in the group expressed excitement about the project.
“I just wanted to be a founder of something,” Clayton joked. “But really, for me this is just about people.” He emphasized the family aspect of the company and thanked local municipalities for helping turn the distillery from concept to reality. “We’re going to be a world-class employer,” Clayton added. “We’re going to pay well. We’re going to show what diversity and inclusion is about.”
Local leaders including Alcoa Mayor Clint Abbot and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell spoke at the event.
“I’m very excited that someone is making sour mash whiskey in Blount County that we can tax,” Mitchell said to laughs from more than 100 people in the audience. “This is the first distillery opening anyone’s asked the mayor to speak at.”
Mitchell praised Clayton for his work. “Everything that Kevin’s done has been with class and dignity,” he said. “Anything we can ever do, you know where the courthouse is and it’s always there for you.”
Area economic leaders also thanked the group for deciding on Blount as home base.
“We couldn’t be more proud of all the people that came together to make this possible,” Blount Partnership CEO Bryan Daniels said.
Arnett and Tatum acknowledged during the announcement that at least some distilling resources including corn will be locally sourced.
“That’s kind of a top-elevation conversation,” Tatum said in an interview after the announcement. “But obviously ... the more we produce the more people will be involved from a farmer perspective. A focus of ours 100% is to be local.”
Though the firm’s public-facing name is Company Distilling, it has filed as “Tri Star Spirits,” according to Fletcher PR, which is managing communications for the group.
Clayton has emphasized the endeavor’s family-friendly approach, noting a change in mentality about whiskey culture over the years.
To that end, both facilities have been touted as gathering places for all ages.
“Company isn’t meant to be just a product,” Clayton said in a press release. “It’s about setting aside time to enjoy life. We’ve chosen our locations in the Smoky Mountains for their scenery and wealth of outdoor activities. We have the river, the greenway and biking trails. We’re a place where people can come to sip good spirits and connect with friends for time well-spent.”
Blount already is home to the Grits and Grains Festival, a popular Townsend event for whiskey connoisseurs, distillers and casual tasters alike, currently set for Nov. 7.
