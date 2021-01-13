Alcoa-based Ullrich Print Plus has hired Martha Sharp, with 25 years of sales experience, as its client relations liaison, the company announced Wednesday in a news release.
Ullrich is a family-owned printing company that opened in July 1979 and specializes in business-to-business printing and promotional products. It's located at 3211 Regal Drive in Alcoa.
Sharp has worked in the areas of social media, pharmaceuticals, home health, biotech, personal protective equipment and medical devices. Most recently she was the vice president of product development for Elkmont Media and provided social media work, web site design and video production to businesses in the East Tennessee region.
Sharp has volunteered for years with the Junior League of Knoxville, the American Heart Association and Habitat for Humanity, and has been a board member for the American Cancer Society and the Fountain City Arts Center. Her degree is from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she was born and raised.
