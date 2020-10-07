Alcoa's Public Works Department announced it began leaf collection on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Collection crews will work on the following Tuesday-Friday schedule until early January:
• Tuesday – West Hunt Road, Northwood Drive, St. Ives Boulevard, Victoria Gardens, Armona Street and Benford Heights.
• Wednesday – Bassel area from Hannum to Joule streets, Louisville Road from Bessemer Street to West Hunt Road, Hamilton Street, Westgate, North and South Linden Drive, Green Meadow, Andover, Crosswinds, Middlesettlements Road, Heather Crossing, Murdock, Frary Street, Maury Street, Lodge Street, Ramsay Street, Huxley Street and East Hunt Road.
• Thursday – Oldfield community; Rock Gardens; McArthur Road; Springbrook area between Springbrook Road, Wright Road and Duncan Station Road; Upton Street and Center Street.
• Friday – Hall community, Wright Road north of Hunt Road, Alcoa Highway area, Rocky Waters, Chandler Road, Topside Road area, Island Home, Cusick Road, Singleton Station Road, Williams Mill Road, Sam Houston School Road, Mill, Springbrook Road, Alcoa Road, Hoopes Street, Lake Street and Faraday Street.
Crews will make every effort to maintain this schedule. However, collections may fall behind due to inclement weather or heavier than anticipated loads, collection should continue through Jan. 8.
Residents are asked to separate leaves from other wastes — brush, demolition debris, etc. — and place them near the street for collection. Leaves should be placed behind the curb or shoulder fronting homeowners' properties.
The city also asked residents not to rake leaves into the street since that clogs the city's storm sewer systems and could block the road for drivers.
Questions: Call 865-380-4815 or 865-380-4800.
