With more than $40 million annually in local funding for schools coming from sales tax revenue, Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead encouraged shopping locally during a Friday morning, Nov. 18, briefing at the Blount Partnership.
“It doesn’t matter to David, Becky or me if you go to Walmart in Alcoa or the Walmart in Maryville,” Winstead said, referring to the directors of Blount County and Alcoa schools. “It matters that you don’t go to Turkey Creek,” a shopping center in Knox County.
After the partnership members laughed he did note that exactly where money is spent within the county affects splitting other sales tax revenue among the local governments.
Winstead’s shopping comments followed his explanation of how about $80 million local funding for schools from property and sales taxes is split among the three public districts based on what the state calls “weighted full time equivalent average daily attendance.” His slide showed the shares down to four decimal places, with Blount County Schools receiving about 57%, Maryville nearly 31% and Alcoa City Schools nearly 12%.
“A point 1 (0.1%) shift in enrollment between any of the three systems shifts $80,000 one way or the other,” Winstead said. “We still get along,” he said to laughter, “but we all know this number.”
He didn’t address a separate portion of county property taxes that goes only to Blount County Schools, called Fund 177, or city property tax revenues.
Much to celebrate
The three directors briefing the Blount Partnership is typically annual event, but Alcoa Director Becky Stone noted this was her first time addressing the group in public. Her first year io the job the event was held over Zoom because of the pandemic, and last year it was canceled.
Directors give an overview of their districts’ enrollments, honors and projects. This year all three highlighted a construction project underway, Alcoa expanding its intermediate school, Blount County converting the former Eagleton Middle School into serving grades 6-12, and Maryville expanding the junior high while preparing for an expansion at the high school that could start by summer.
Stone called Alcoa “small but mighty” and noted the district’s residential enrollment has grown by 323 students since 2016. With enrollment at the elementary and intermediate schools exceeding capacity, she said, “We’re busting a little bit in both of those.”
Among the highlights she shared is Alcoa High School ranking No. 1 in the state for seniors considered “Ready Graduates,” at 78.4%. “That’s something that we’ve worked really hard at,” Stone said, noting that ACS covers the costs of student testing for industry certifications and exams to earn college credits.
Murrell highlighted Blount County Schools’ recognition for achievement and growth on state testing, noting six of the 21 schools showed “Level 5” growth, the highest level.
He noted that with about 1,700 employees, the last time he checked BCS was the third largest employer in the county, behind DENSO and Blount Memorial.
In speaking about the construction at Eagleton College and Career Academy, Murrell said that campus has only about 20 acres, compared with about 100 acres at Heritage and William Blount high schools.
Winstead followed him and said he was envious of the size when discussing plans for expansion at Maryville High School, where the campus is about 12 acres. When everything is built there may be room for only three blades of grass, he quipped.
The plan calls for adding 40 classrooms, a new auditorium that can seat 650 and taking parking from about 400 to 900 spaces.
Defending teachers
On a serious not,e Winstead told the Blount Partnership, “We need to fight for public education,” saying there have been attacks on the national, state and local level.
The child of two teachers, Winstead said, “When you start seeing politicians and others attack the value of teachers and this whole mentality that anybody can do it, that drives me crazy.”
He said that Maryville trusts its teachers and gives them autonomy to take care of students. “We have an incredible amount of accountability we put on top of that,” he said, setting high standards.
“We think they’re smart, we think they know kids, we think they know their content, and we get out of the way,” he said. “We don’t look at instructional resources and textbooks as the end-all, be-all. Teachers are smarter than textbooks.”
“I don’t care what kind of technology is out there, what kind of textbooks,” he said. “It’s always going to come down to that teacher and that kid and that relationship, and getting kids where they need to be.”
He pointed to the latest online ratings by Niche.com that deemed Maryville the best district in the state, its elementary schools the best in the greater Knoxville area and its intermediate and junior high schools the best middle schools in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.