Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone told her school board this week, “I’m kind of getting ready to raise a ruckus,” and when she explained why it rallied behind her.
During an Alcoa Board of Education work session Monday, April 11, Stone shared a presentation from City Manager Mark Johnson on the impact of Fund 177, a portion of county property taxes that go only to Blount County Schools, not the city districts.
“We’re starting to lose a lot of money every year from this fund,” Stone told the board.
While most of the money directly specified for education under Blount County property taxes is split among BCS, Maryville City Schools and ACS based on attendance numbers, starting in 2016 a portion was set aside only for capital projects in the county schools.
The amount started as 4 cents per $100 of assessed value in 2016 and was raised to 14 cents in 2019. If the Blount County Commission keeps the rate the same, BCS would receive an estimated $6.22 million from Fund 177 in the 2022-23 school year, although city residents also pay that tax.
During the board’s regular meeting Tuesday, Stone said if the money going to BCS under Fund 177 since 2016 had been split, ACS would have received nearly $2.6 million and Maryville City Schools $6.8 million.
Currently ACS is working to replace the roof on Alcoa Elementary Schools. Stone told the principal at the board meeting Tuesday, “Miss Maples, $2.5 million, that’s a roof for you. A good roof for you.”
When Stone explained the issue during the work session Monday, April 11, board members encouraged her to video the presentation and share it on social media to educate city taxpayers as well.
During the meeting Tuesday she read a resolution crafted by the Alcoa Board of Commissioners that calls on the Blount County Commission to stop the tax, split the revenue with city schools or tax only residents outside the city limits, and board member Jim Kirk said, “Preach on.”
The school board unanimously passed the resolution.
“We don’t want to take anything from those Blount County students,” Stone said. “I just want what’s ours.”
Stone said she already had met with two Blount County Commission members about the issue and that city taxpayers need to start emailing or calling commissioners. “Good, bad or ugly, it’s an election year,” she said.
Board Chairwoman Julie Rochelle said, “It’s a moral thing.”
A court upheld the practice of not splitting funds designated for capital projects in county schools under a case from McMinn County, because the state law specifies that funding for “operations and maintenance” must be split among school district based on attendance.
The Alcoa school board’s attorney, John Owings, said during the work session that the difference between maintenance and capital expenses is not well defined. “Are roofs a capital expense? You’re going to replace them every so often,” he said, also mentioning costs for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
ACS Finance Director Tom Shamblin noted that Blount County has been reluctant to issue bonds for major school projects because it would have to split the revenue with the city school districts.
The Blount County Commission is expected to vote next week on loaning Blount County Schools up to $12 million for building projects at Eagleton College and Career Academy from the county’s Debt Service Fund.
