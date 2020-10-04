Name: Clayton Bledsoe
Age: 71
Occupation: Retired from U.S. Air Force and Blount County government
Brief bio: I am a lifelong Alcoa resident and cherish this great city and school system. I attended Springbrook Elementary School and graduated from Alcoa High School in 1968. After graduation I attended Hiwassee College. After college I joined the U.S. Air Force. After 25 years of service, I retired as a senior master sergeant. I then went on to work and retire from the Blount County Circuit Court Clerk's Office. My wife, Meskil Hooper Bledsoe, graduated from Alcoa in 1968. I have two sons, Bryan and Dyran Bledsoe, who graduated from Alcoa High School. I currently have four grandchildren in Alcoa City Schools.
Why are you running for this position? I am seeking reelection because I have a passion to serve a great school system. ACS has grown, and there are several challenges that I would like to see resolved in the next few years. The renovation and expansion of Alcoa Intermediate School is high on my list of priorities. The students, teachers and administration deserve a facility that better promotes learning and that is safer. I would also like to preserve the community school environment as the system expands. It has been a challenge for the school system to develop a plan to accommodate growth. I pledge to work with school and city officials to protect the intimacy that ACS has provided over the years.
What relevant experience do you have? I have served on the Alcoa Board of Commissioners for 13 years and the Alcoa City school board for four years. In the U.S. Air Force, I served in the Professional Military Education Center for many years. Over the years I have established good relationships with city officials and the citizens of Alcoa.
Why should voters elect you? I strongly believe that the school system belongs to the taxpayers of Alcoa. I have gone above and beyond to allow your voice to be heard. Over the last several years, I have talked to many parents over the phone, face to face, and at school board meetings. I will continue to allow your voice to be heard. I am also an advocate for the students and teachers of Alcoa City Schools. Our school system has many great teachers. They should be empowered and be a part of the decision-making process of Alcoa City Schools.
What makes you different from the other candidates running for office? There are several great candidates running for the Alcoa City school board. I think we all have one thing in common: We have a passion for Alcoa City Schools. One thing that I think makes me different than some of the other candidates is that I strongly believe that the teachers, parents and stakeholders should be better informed of the decision-making process regarding Alcoa City Schools. I value the input from teachers, administrators and citizens of Alcoa. I also think that I am different than the other candidates because I research and look into important items on the board agenda. I will ask questions to make sure that the decisions regarding the school system are necessary and fiscally responsible.
Bledsoe's answer to why he is running was edited to comply with word count guidelines.
