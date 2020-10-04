Name: David Mabry
Age: 73
Occupation: Retired teacher and environmental scientist
Brief bio: I was raised in Blount County and Alcoa. I attended Eagleton Elementary and graduated from Alcoa High School and the University of Tennessee with degrees in natural science (B.S.) and science education (M.S.). From 1969-89 I taught science classes at Greeneville High School. I then worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory as an environmental scientist and spent 23 years doing environmental compliance work at all three federal sites before retiring. I moved back to Alcoa in 2002. I am active in the AHS Alumni Organization and as a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Knoxville. I am married to AHS graduate Patricia Hoover and have three daughters, two stepdaughters and four grandchildren.
Why are you running for this position? I want to give back to the community and school system that played a significant role in my educational development. I also want to bring a fresh face with a diverse background to the Alcoa school board. We have a unique and special school system in Alcoa that enjoys local, state and national recognition for excellence in both academics, athletics, career and technical education, and other programs. I want to see that these high standards are maintained, expanded and improved upon. My guiding principles are to act and vote with these goals in mind, always putting students’ and teachers’ best interest ahead of all others.
What relevant experience do you have? I have 20 years of teaching high school science in a public school setting as well as serving as a state evaluator for the Career Ladder Program, evaluating over 100 teachers statewide. Seeing many teaching styles and methods as well as exposure to a wide array of school systems across the state of Tennessee, both large and small, gives me a different outlook on education from the other candidates. I also have 23 years of technical and professional experience in environmental compliance at federal facilities in Oak Ridge. This unique mix of experiences would bring a fresh face, perspective and diversity, all of which would serve the Alcoa school board well.
Why should voters elect you? As a veteran teacher myself, I can empathize and relate well to the challenges and problems teachers face on a daily basis. Knowing there will always be budgetary areas that are tight, perhaps even constrained, I promise to be a good steward of the school system’s money and do my best to ensure it is fairly and equitably disbursed. I love teaching and care about the kids and maintaining excellence in our schools.
What makes you different from the other candidates running for office? I served as president of the Greeneville Education Association. I was a veteran Career Ladder III teacher under Gov. Alexander’s Better Schools Program. I also served as a state evaluator for the Career Ladder Program, evaluating over 100 teachers across the state of Tennessee. I know the concerns and challenges of classroom teachers. I would bring the kind of expertise that would be beneficial to the board of education as well as the objectivity any board member should have. My only agenda is always putting students and teachers first and voting accordingly.
Mabry's bio was edited to comply with word count guidelines.
