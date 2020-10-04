Name: Jerry O. Williams
Age: 81
Occupation: Retired structural engineer
Brief bio. I was raised in Alcoa and graduated from the Alcoa school system and North Carolina State University in civil engineering, second in my class at both schools. I worked in California for 30 years, retired and returned to Alcoa, where I have lived since 2001.
Why are you running for this position? Alcoa High School was an excellent educational school in the 1950s and 1960s, with college graduates at the University of Tennessee, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, University of Missouri, Duke, University of Florida and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (four people). Today AHS students find it difficult to graduate from any college or university. It is time for someone to be on the Alcoa school board who is interested in the students’ preparation for and graduation from institutions of higher learning. This community and its citizens deserve much more active and educationally interested board members than they currently have.
What relevant experience do you have? I have no experience in the educational field either in educational training or practice. You can find a lot of that currently existing in the Alcoa school system, but they have failed to see the problems or to fix them. The system needs to be pointed in the right direction, and I can do that.
Why should voters elect you? I am running as the only candidate with a written plan, which identifies the many obvious educational problems of this school system and how to fix them.
What makes you different from the other candidates running for office? Education in the Alcoa school system is not its strong suit, but educational quality alone will define this school system. I am the only candidate in the election this year who has written about the significant educational shortcomings of this school system and how to fix them. I am unique in this respect.
