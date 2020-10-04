Name: Jim Kirk
Age: 71
Occupation: Retired principal Alcoa City Schools, currently teaching at Lincoln Memorial University
Brief bio: I have been married to Ruth Ann Kirk for 46 years. Our children, Joel and Summer, attended Alcoa schools, as do two of our five grandchildren. I started my teaching career in Atlanta. After moving back to Blount County, I started teaching at Alcoa Elementary. I moved to Alcoa Middle, where I served for 40 years as a teacher and principal before retiring. I currently work in Lincoln Memorial University’s principal licensure program. I have been named Tennessee Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year. However, my proudest moments are when previous students and/or teachers tell me about their successful ventures. Education has given me the opportunity to help change lives and build tremendous relationships.
Why are you running for this position? It’s all about kids. Our kids are the most important people in the school; therefore, it is imperative to hire the best teachers while paying them a competitive compensation, because they are the individuals who work closely with your children. I want to give back to my community and be able to do all I can for our dedicated and hardworking teachers.
What relevant experience do you have? I have worked for 50 years in education at the local, state and national level. I have had experience teaching at all levels: elementary, middle, high school and collegiate level. I was appointed to work with Alex Haley on a Tennessee history book. I have worked in other states with systems who were identified as failing systems as a consultant. It has always been my lifelong goal to improve education and build positive relationships with my students, staff and the community.
Why should voters elect you? The voters know me as a friend, father, supporter, teacher and a principal who has devoted the majority of my life to the Alcoa community; this will not change. I’ve been a part of Alcoa over the last 40 years, and I can utilize my experience to guide my decision-making while serving as a school board member. That experience leads me to seek input from all stakeholders and to remember to always do what is best for the kids in our schools.
What makes you different from the other candidates running for office? Experience. During the last 40+ years I have served as a teacher, a principal and now a teacher/mentor of principals. Now I would like the opportunity to serve our school system, once again, as a member of the Alcoa school board.
